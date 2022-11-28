LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,091,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,248 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $104,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

