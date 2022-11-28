LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.73% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $108,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOE opened at $141.66 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

