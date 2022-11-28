LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,556,093 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556,093 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.64% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $90,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $49.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.