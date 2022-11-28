Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Leggett & Platt worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 53,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 887.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 160,071 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

LEG stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

