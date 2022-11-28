Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after buying an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,677 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,805,000 after purchasing an additional 817,989 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after buying an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,519,000 after acquiring an additional 712,165 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADP opened at $263.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $264.93. The stock has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing Profile



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

