Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,597 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $796,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.97 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.