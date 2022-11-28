Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,281,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,389,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 119.2% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 135,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,528,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 62,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $155.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.97. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.