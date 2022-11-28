Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Pool by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 20.6% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $328.82 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $572.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.34.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.