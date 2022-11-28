Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,456,425,000 after acquiring an additional 38,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after acquiring an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,399,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 67,291 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.38.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $389.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.08 and a 200 day moving average of $366.20. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

