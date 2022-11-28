USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 792 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after buying an additional 615,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Shares of PAYC opened at $327.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.93 and its 200 day moving average is $323.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

