eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,986 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,730 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $73.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.