Commerce Bank Sells 533 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,160,000 after purchasing an additional 217,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sempra by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sempra by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,309,000 after acquiring an additional 252,241 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Sempra Stock Up 0.3 %

Sempra Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $163.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.07 and its 200 day moving average is $157.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.