Commerce Bank Has $4.58 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.4% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $110.78 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

