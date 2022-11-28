Commerce Bank Has $3.90 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $86.79 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

