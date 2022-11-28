Credit Suisse AG Sells 34,431 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,431 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.48% of Zebra Technologies worth $73,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387,318 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after buying an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,427,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 329,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,715,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

ZBRA opened at $271.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.70 and a 200 day moving average of $297.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

