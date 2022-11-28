Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Up 1.6 %

BRE stock opened at C$13.56 on Monday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$17.43. The stock has a market cap of C$128.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.72.

Featured Stories

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

