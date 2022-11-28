Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Up 1.6 %
BRE stock opened at C$13.56 on Monday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$17.43. The stock has a market cap of C$128.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.72.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile
