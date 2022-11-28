Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $344.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.46. The firm has a market cap of $170.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Mizuho dropped their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.