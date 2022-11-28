Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 109,052 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,052 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Eastman Chemical worth $18,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical Profile

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $86.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.44. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

