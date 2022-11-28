Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at C$18.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.15. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of C$16.69 and a 12-month high of C$22.90.

