U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,139 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,306.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 119.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $56.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

