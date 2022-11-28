Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 98.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

NYSE EFC opened at $14.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 59,557 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,642,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 62,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

EFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

