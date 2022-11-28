StepStone Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

StepStone Group has a payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

STEP stock opened at $30.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $13,158,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,913,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,661,079.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

