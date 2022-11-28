Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$24.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$11.11 and a 52 week high of C$25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.
In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.33 per share, with a total value of C$45,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,945,372.16.
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
