Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,509 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

