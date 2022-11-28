Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

MMC stock opened at $171.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.79.

Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.73.

Company Profile



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

