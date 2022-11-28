Electronic Arts Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Electronic Arts has a payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.50 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.46 and a 200-day moving average of $127.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 410 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

