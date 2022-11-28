Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of PTVE opened at $11.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 128,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 768,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 52,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

