Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,589 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $67,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 107.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $82.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

