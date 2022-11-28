Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 25,377 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $81.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

