Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 17,533 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,533 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $16,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,613,000 after acquiring an additional 511,673 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 823,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,727,000 after acquiring an additional 390,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,542,000 after acquiring an additional 378,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth about $43,610,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $99.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 98.36%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

