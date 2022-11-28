Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 104.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,623,000 after purchasing an additional 393,499 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 99,188 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,818,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

