Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 78,694 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,441,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $17,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 34.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,131,666 shares of company stock worth $25,869,841. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

