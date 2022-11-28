Dover Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Dover has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Dover has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dover to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $142.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.44. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Insider Transactions at Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Dover by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

