Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Brookfield Business Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BBU opened at $19.66 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.50). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 110.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

