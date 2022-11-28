First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
Shares of FCNCP opened at $20.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCP)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.