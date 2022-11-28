Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Home Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE HCG opened at C$42.55 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$23.82 and a 52 week high of C$43.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HCG. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.17.

Insider Activity at Home Capital Group

About Home Capital Group

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total transaction of C$27,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,562.80.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

