PVH Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

PVH has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. PVH has a dividend payout ratio of 1.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PVH to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.8%.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock opened at $63.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07. PVH has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PVH by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

