Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$10.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.66. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$14.03. The company has a market cap of C$630.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.17.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nexus Industrial REIT

In related news, Director Kelly Clark Hanczyk acquired 3,100 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.52 per share, with a total value of C$29,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,413 shares in the company, valued at C$2,460,091.76.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.