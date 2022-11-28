Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BENPG) Raises Dividend to $1.12 Per Share

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BENPG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.123 per share on Monday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s previous interim dividend of $0.94.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.
Featured Articles
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.