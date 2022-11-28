Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $56,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $51,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN opened at $26.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $141,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,705.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 5,884,492 shares of company stock worth $41,852,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.