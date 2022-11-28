The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $25,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $131.57 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $92.44 and a 1 year high of $132.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 93.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

