Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock opened at $59.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.47. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.