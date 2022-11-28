Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 522,417 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,417 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Global-e Online worth $30,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 42.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 19,195.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $20.04 on Monday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

