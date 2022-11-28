Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 617 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %

CVS opened at $101.26 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

