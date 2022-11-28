The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7 %

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $167.65 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.