Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 950 Shares of Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.34% of Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GAMR opened at $55.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49. Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $93.58.

