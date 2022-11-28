Natixis Investment Managers International Grows Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,791,000 after buying an additional 83,031 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,244,000 after buying an additional 77,713 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FDS opened at $455.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $419.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.62. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

