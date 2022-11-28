Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.15% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBX. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 0.6% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 86,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 141.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Get ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TBX stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.