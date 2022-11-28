Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 12,338 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,338 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Sysco were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sysco by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco Announces Dividend

SYY stock opened at $86.45 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.