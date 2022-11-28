Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases 1,628 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $107.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

